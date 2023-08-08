KZN Premier calls for speedy investigation into bus crash that killed six pupils

By Faizel Patel

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for a speedy investigation into the tragic bus crash that left six school pupils dead.

The bus was transporting school children when it overturned on the R618 near Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve and landed on the side of the road on Tuesday morning.

More than 34 others were injured in the crash, which has shattered the province. They were rushed to Hlabisa Hospital for further medical treatment.

The accident victims were pupils from Mchitheki Secondary School in Nongoma in KZN.

Investigations

The Premier welcomed MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka’s directive for law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation into the cause of this accident.

“We appreciate the speed with which MEC Hlomuka has moved, to direct that an investigation be initiated. We add our voice to a call for drivers of any kind of vehicle to be patient and vigilant on the road.”

Condolences

Dube-Ncube also conveyed condolences to the families of the six pupils who were killed.

“It is with profound sadness that I convey our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the young pupils who tragically lost their lives in this bus accident. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of these bright young souls whose lives were cut short in such a devastating manner.

“In times like these, words feel inadequate in capturing the depth of our sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families, offering our unwavering support during this incredibly difficult period. Our thoughts and prayers are with every one of you as you navigate through this heart-wrenching loss,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport has indicated that it is working with the Department of Education to provide necessary assistance to the families, pupils and the affected school.

