JUST IN: 11 people killed in head-on collision in Eastern Cape

By Thapelo Lekabe

At least 11 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a long-distance bus in the Eastern Cape.

The accident happened on Sunday on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki at around 13:45.

The provincial transport department confirmed the accident and said that the details surrounding the incident and its cause remained sketchy at this point.

The department said that emergency services were on the scene and that the injured had been taken to hospital.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

