KZN prison inmate escapes while on gardening duty

Members of the public are urged not to approach Dumisani Mthethwa who escaped from the Waterval Correctional Centre

An inmate who was tending to the garden at the Waterval Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal has escaped from the facility.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed that Dumisani Mthethwa, escaped from Waterval Correctional Centre on Monday.

Escape

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Mthethwa was part of the “span” assigned to work in the facility’s garden.

“The circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation. Sentenced on 20 March 2019, Dumisani Mthethwa is serving 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances. A detailed enquiry has also been launched in order to determine if ever there were potential lapses in security protocols.

“DCS is working closely with other law enforcement agencies to apprehend offender Mthethwa and return him to custody as swiftly as possible. Members of the public are urged not to approach Mthethwa if seen, but to report any sightings or relevant information to the nearest correctional centre or a police station,” Nxumalo said.

Thabo Bester

Among the most widely reported escapes in South Africa has been the escape of notorious convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022 with the help of his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

The story of Bester and Magudumana gripped South Africa and the world keeping people on the edge of their seats.

Last month, new Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald said among one of his first tasks would be to visit the notorious Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein where Bester escaped from.

“I said the first person, [the] first facility I want to visit is Thabo Bester facility, and I want to meet with the CEO of the private company as well,” said Groenewald.

“Of course, the key weakness in the department is corruption. There is a wide range of corruption in correctional services, with the Thabo Bester incident being a good example of that. We will look at that matter and other issues,” said Groenewald.

