More than 100 undocumented foreign nationals arrested in KZN [VIDEO]

Police rounded up a serial rapist, fake US dollars, ammunition and illegal immigrants during operations.

At least 123 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested during an early integrated operation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday morning.

The multidisciplinary operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS), Metro Police, Correctional Services, Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies also saw the recovery of counterfeit US dollars equivalent to R4.1 million at Point, Durban CBD.

Watch KZN Premier Thami Ntuli speak about police operations

[WATCH] KZN Premier Thami Ntuli says police operations like the one carried out today aim to tackle criminal activities in places that are identified as crime hotspots. He speaks to Newzroom Afrika's @nobuhlemodise. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/KEN95zP7aM — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) August 27, 2024

Operations

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the operation was at stamping the authority of the state and raiding hijacked buildings in and around the Durban CBD.

“Six buildings were raided and one of them was found to be a municipality-owned building which was illegally occupied, and a person who was allegedly collecting rent money from illegal residents of that building was taken in for questioning.

“During the operation, a total of 117 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms and large amount of liquor were recovered and seized. Two of the hijacked buildings were disconnected of water and electricity which were connected illegally,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Priest sentenced to life for multiple rapes of teens in KZN

Netshiunda added that one suspect was also arrested after he was found in possession of cocaine and crystal meth as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

“The operation continues with police searching for suspects who are believed to be in possession of illegal firearms.”

At least 123 undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested during an early integrated operation in KwaZulu-Natal. Police rounded up a serial rapist, fake US dollars, ammunition and illegal immigrants during operations #KZN #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/jp9YKMH1Nn August 27, 2024

Undocumented foreign nationals

KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said the operations are to combat crime, target undocumented foreign nationals and deport them to their home countries.

“This is one strategy we felt we must prioritise the issue of fighting crime in our province, hence, I absorbed the department into my office. That is why we are here to lead the joint operation so that we demonstrate that what the police are doing and what other departments are doing is part of our strategy we have prioritised eThekewini since it is our first economic hub in the province.

“For only the six buildings that we visited today, this is not the first and last operation. We will be proceeding to other buildings, not only in eThekwini but also outside in other places, because we want to ensure that the illegally occupied buildings are not illegally occupied and they are rejuvenated,” Ntuli said.

Deportation of undocumented foreign nationals

Ntuli said undocumented foreign nationals will be deported back to the countries they came from.

“That is why we also have Home Affairs here, so as to verify the issue of the documents. That is why we also have DSD (Department of Social Development) so that when there are children who are here and not supposed to be here, they will be taken care of.”

KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, added that these are ongoing operations.

ALSO READ: Foreigner wanted for murder wounded in shoot-out with police in KZN