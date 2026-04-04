News

Home » News

Lamola: Iran waived an exit visa to aid people trapped in Middle East, and that was largely it

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

4 April 2026

05:03 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

With Iranian airspace completely shut down from the start of the conflict, the only routes out were overland.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation on Middle East evacuations

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola has revealed that Iran’s assistance to foreign nationals during the current war amounted to little more than scrapping an exit visa requirement, with himself admitting uncertainty about what else Tehran was prepared to do.

Lamola said when the US-Israel war on Iran began on 28 February 2026, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs moved quickly to notify embassies in Tehran of one concrete measure: foreign nationals would not need exit visas to leave the country.

Under normal circumstances, that visa is a mandatory requirement.

In a war, with airspace shut and borders suddenly the only way out, removing that bureaucratic step mattered.

But according to Lamola, that was more or less where Iran’s assistance ended.

A waiver, not a plan

The exit visa waiver was not without precedent.

Lamola noted that Iran had taken the same step during the 12-day war of June 2025, suggesting it has become a default emergency measure rather than a coordinated evacuation strategy.

He acknowledged that the waiver addressed a process that could “significantly delay evacuations in an emergency situation like war, which demands speed and urgency.”

However, a waiver is not a corridor, a convoy, or a guarantee of safe passage.

With Iranian airspace completely shut down from the start of the conflict, the only routes out were overland.

RELATED ARTICLES

“The only option for those wishing to evacuate was through land border crossings with countries such as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Pakistan, Iraq, and Turkey.

“Therefore, for all practical purposes, foreign nationals were permitted to exit Iran via these border crossings without the necessary exit visa,” Lamola stated.

Although Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Turkey barred Iranian nationals from exiting their countries.

“These three countries allowed foreign nationals leaving Iran to enter and exit through their own means.”

What was promised versus what was delivered

When asked whether South Africa had held formal discussions with Iranian authorities about evacuation, particularly after Iran’s ambassador publicly signalled willingness to help, Lamola’s reply was measured.

He confirmed that Iran communicated through diplomatic channels with all embassies, including South Africa’s, but stopped short of detailing any specific agreements or arrangements beyond the visa waiver.

“It remains unclear how else the Iranian government was prepared to assist foreign nationals in exiting the country,” Lamola said.

According to the minister, the South African embassy did what it could with what it had, relaying Iran’s communications to nationals via WhatsApp groups.

But Lamola acknowledged that Iran subsequently restricted its internal communications network, which “may have resulted in all South African citizens not receiving all messages.”

NOW READ: Is South Africa benefiting from a rerouting of shipping due to Middle East conflict?

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Iran Middle East Middle East war Ronald Lamola

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business President Ramaphosa appoints Dr Makhubu as new Sars commissioner
Politics Lesufi says Dunga is fit for purpose, but the ANC in Ekurhuleni says something else
Politics MK party aims to remove self-determination from the constitution, Cape separatists respond
PSL Pirates star Mofokeng advised to join French giants Monaco
News Government raises ministers’ car cap to R1.1m, but can’t say what it costs taxpayers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News