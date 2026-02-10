Laudium resident Muhammad Ameen Dockrat freed after kidnapping ordeal

He was allegedly accosted by suspects driving a vehicle with blue lights.

A former Laudium resident has been safely reunited with his family after his kidnapping ordeal.

Muhammad Ameen Dockrat was reportedly freed by his abductors on Monday, nearly six months after he was kidnapped.

Dockrat’s family has requested privacy following his return. It’s unclear if a ransom was paid for his release.

Kidnapping

He was reportedly kidnapped near Botha Avenue on the Centurion side of the highway on Saturday, 11 October 2025, at about 3:30pm.

It is believed that Amien was allegedly accosted by suspects driving a vehicle with blue lights.

Dockrat’s car was found abandoned with the keys still in it.

Crime stats

The crime stats last year revealed that Johannesburg continues to lead nationally in contact crimes and particularly in kidnapping.

Gauteng continued to account for more than half of total kidnappings in the country and saw a 1.8% increase in cases.

The crime statistics in the second quarter showed that 27 of the 30 police stations recording the highest number of kidnappings were in Gauteng, and of them, 13 were in Johannesburg.

Police stations

These police stations include Lenasia, which recorded a 35.1% increase in kidnapping cases; Roodepoort, which saw a 21.2% increase; and Honeydew, which recorded a 57.1% increase.

Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni reported the most kidnapping cases nationally and recorded an 8.8% increase in kidnapping cases from July to September.

Kidnapping suspect shot dead

Earlier this month, a kidnapping suspect was shot dead, and two others were arrested in the Eastern Cape.

This followed an intelligence-led investigation linked to multiple kidnapping and armed robbery cases, which were reported at Izele, Ndevana, Dimbaza and Zwelitsha.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said law enforcement identified a white Ford Fiesta suspected of being used in the commission of these serious offences.

Shooting

Mhlakuvana added that during the engagement, one suspect opened fire on the police members.

“During the exchange of fire, one suspect was fatally wounded and declared deceased at the scene. Two additional suspects aged between 27 and 29 were arrested without any further injury to police members or members of the public,” Mhlakuvana said.

