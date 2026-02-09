News

JUST IN: Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee

The forensic investigator set to appear before the committee cited serious security concerns.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: Gallo Images/Lauren Mulligan

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will testify at parliament’s ad hoc committee.

O’Sullivan told The Citizen that he will give his testimony in person, with full security in place, on Tuesday.

Ad-hoc committee

The forensic investigator was due to appear before the committee last week, but did not, citing serious security concerns.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing criminality, political interference and corruption within the justice system intensified calls for O’Sullivan to appear before it in person.

*This is a developing story.

