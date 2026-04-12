Lenacapavir arrival showcases US–SA commercial diplomacy, US embassy says

South Africa received its first batch of Lenacapavir, comprising 37,920 doses, on 7 April 2026.

The US Mission to South Africa says the successful delivery of the first batch of the HIV prevention medicine Lenacapavir to South Africa exemplifies commercial diplomacy between America and Pretoria.

South Africa received its first batch of Lenacapavir, comprising 37,920 doses, on 7 April 2026, the Department of Health announced on Tuesday.

Milestone

The US Embassy in South Africa said the delivery of the first batch of Lenacapavir marked a significant milestone in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

“This achievement demonstrates the power of international collaboration and American innovation in advancing public health. South Africa’s receipt of 37,920 doses of this twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention medicine represents a transformative moment for HIV prevention efforts across the African continent.”

“The United States is proud to support this historic achievement through our partnership with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and through American pharmaceutical innovation,” said Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III.

“As the largest contributor to the Global Fund, the United States remains committed to ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic and strengthening health systems worldwide.”

Cooperation

The US Embassy said Gilead Sciences, the American biotechnology company that developed Lenacapavir, worked in close coordination with the Global Fund to ensure the delivery of this life-saving medication.

“Gilead’s collaborative approach with South Africa’s National Department of Health and SAHPRA has been instrumental in expediting the regulatory approval and delivery process, demonstrating the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in addressing urgent health needs.”

“The US Mission to South Africa looks forward to continued collaboration with South African health authorities, the Global Fund, and American companies to expand access to innovative health solutions that strengthen our bilateral partnership,” it said.

Lenacapavir

Lenacapavir’s twice-yearly dosing schedule represents a significant advancement in HIV prevention, offering a more convenient alternative to daily oral medications and potentially improving adherence rates among at-risk populations.

It is highly effective, nearly eliminating new infections in trials. Primarily used for individuals at high risk (over 35 kg), it offers a long-acting alternative to daily pills.

This landmark approval makes South Africa the first country in Africa to authorise this twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention.