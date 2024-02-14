Lesufi announces 3 000 more to join Gauteng Crime Wardens

Gauteng premier Andrek Panyaza Lesufi says his job creation initiatives have left the opposition parties cracking their heads.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his keynote address at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, 27 July 2023, during the handing over of 6 000 appointment offers to the first Solar Technician trainees. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng premier Andrek Panyaza Lesufi has announced that 3 000 more young people will be employed as part of the Gauteng Crime Wardens also known as “Amapanyaza” or “Green Beans.”

Gauteng serious about crime prevention

In his message at the conclusion of the ANC provincial Lekgotla in the East Rand Lesufi said Gauteng had become a leader in “legitimate” employment creation.

“We will leave no stone unturned in attending to crime and we will release resources in our disposal to do that. It is exciting to inform you that, in addition to the 6 000 crime prevention wardens already onboard and making a significant impact, we will further train about 3 000 additional young people, to be deployed, to fight crime,” he said.

Crime wardens to fight of taxi violence

Lesufi said the crime wardens would be sufficiently trained to fight different types of crime including taxi violence, business crime, and land invasions among others.

“Wherever there is lack of service delivery in any municipalities, we will use services from elsewhere to provide services to our people,” he said.

Lesufi said the Nasi Ispani employment creation was such a success that opposition parties could not come up with a similar strategy. He said thousands of young people’s lives have been changed through Nasi Ispani.

“It is crucial, that we continue to have a desire to avail sufficient job opportunities in Gauteng, accordingly Nasi Ispani has touched a nerve, and the opposition does not have plans to counter it, hence they accuse us of electioneering,” he said.

Lesufi said the ANC in Gauteng was ready for campaigning for the national and provincial elections.

“We conclude this PEC Lekgotla with one message that says, the Gauteng ANC is ready to defend this province,” he said.