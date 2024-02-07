Gauteng’s Crime Prevention Wardens to be trained by the army

Crime wardens will undergo training from Sandf, with some already being sent for training this week.

It is not clear how the new training regime for Crime Prevention Wardens would or is funded. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In a move to bolster the fight against crime in the Gauteng province, the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, popularly known as “AmaPanyaza,” are set to undergo training under the supervision of the South African National Defence Force (Sandf).

The announcement was made by Gauteng Premier Andrek Panyaza Lesufi in a tweet from his official account on Sunday.

Training from various departments

Lesufi underscored the government’s commitment to tackling crime head-on and ensuring the safety and protection of the public. The wardens, who play a role in crime prevention, will receive specialised training from various departments, including the SANDF, to equip them with the skills necessary for specific roles such as handling land invasions, combating illegal mining, managing illegal liquor establishments, and ensuring school safety.

Sizwe Pamla spokesperson for the premier told The Citizen this is an arrangement that has been finalised already, and the first cohort has already left for training.

“They have departed to four military camps. Please note that CPWs also receive training from other government agencies like Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metro Police Department ( JMPD), Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) and Road Traffic Management Corporation ( RTMC)

They will receive the following training:

1. Radio speech procedures

2. Drills

3. Firearm training

4. Crowd control

5. Search and rescue

6. First aid training, etc.

“This comprehensive approach aims to provide the wardens with a diverse skill set to effectively address different aspects of crime prevention.

The decision to enlist the Sandf for training comes in the wake of months of criticism and backlash from local authorities and residents.

Concerns were raised regarding the recruitment of crime wardens without adequate training and resources, with some alleging that the initiative was politically motivated for electoral gains.

Targeting unemployment

In response to these criticisms, Lesufi launched the Nasi Ispani initiative on Youth Day, specifically targeting unemployment in the province. More than 6 000 wardens have been deployed to monitor and protect various areas, including townships, informal settlements, hostels, central business districts (CBDs), and businesses.

In July 2023, at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Lesufi handed over 50 000 employment offers to job applicants.

As part of his commitment to addressing societal challenges, he pledged to deliver 6 000 job opportunities every month until 2024.

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greef told The Citizen the training in discipline would probably entail military drills and marching on the parade ground.

It is also unclear whether this training is funded from the already depleted defence budget which has seen the Sandf itself taking in less recruits by restricting new intakes to every other year as opposed to yearly intakes.

“The Sandf has trained civilians in other projects too in the past. There is no clear data to show whether such training of civilians under military watch was in any way more beneficial than it would have been without such training.”