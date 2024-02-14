If ex-ANC members bring corruption into MK party, they will be fired – Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma told a mini rally that his party will not tolerate corruption.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the Mkhonto Wesizwe 62th Anniversary at Petrus Molefe Eco Park on December 16, 2023 in Soweto, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has lashed out at some of his members who defected from ANC saying they bring his party into disrepute with corrupt ANC habit.

The former president of South Africa was speaking to MK supporters at a mini rally in Alexandra this week in an address caught on viral videos doing rounds on social media.

South Africans were in stitches on social media as Zuma, who faces more than 780 counts of corruption, told the crowd that he dislikes corruption and that the party was no home for corrupt people.

“I want to give you a warning now. People who join MK from ANC, bring with them a corruption habit. Others are already bribing members to be elected. They are used to this in the ANC. I know them. They think I am not aware of this,” Zuma told the crowd.

He added: “I don’t want a corrupt individual here. We will fire them with immediate effect,” said Zuma.

Many found this speech ironic considering that for more than a decade Zuma’s name has featured prominently in corruption allegations.

He got into hot water while he was deputy president to Thabo Mbeki around 2006 over allegations he accepted a R1.2 million bribe from French arms company Thales for South Africa to procure arms from the foreign weapons dealer.

The corruption allegations continued plaguing him when he was elected into power in 2009.

In 2015 former deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas made public allegations that he turned down a R600 million bribe from a wealthy Zuma-linked Gupta family which wanted him to help it score more government contracts.

The revelation came in light of reports that Zuma allegedly allowed the Gupta family to capture the State looting billions in tenders in return for favours and kickbacks.

In the address at Alexandra stadium, Zuma added that the MK party will not tolerate power hungry individuals.

He said that when his party is voted into power, it will strengthen all spheres of governance.

Zuma said the first order of business will be bolstering the Saps in order to eradicate crime and restore law and order in South Africa.

However, ANC NEC member Lulama Ngcukayithobi said the ANC was mounting a serious renewal.

“ANC will not tolerate thieves masquerading as revolutionaries. The pace of renewal is burning scavengers out,” Ngcukayithobi said.

