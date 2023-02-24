‘Aimless; cheap talk’: Lesufi slams opposition parties’ response to Sopa debate

Cheryl Kahla

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi responded to the State of the Province (Sopa) address on Friday. He criticised opposition parties for being all talk and no action.

Gauteng Sopa debate

His comments came in response to the debate over his Sopa address, which he delivered on Monday.

At the time, Lesufi said Gauteng was home to ‘heartless and merciless criminals‘, adding the budget to fight crime would increase to R750 million.

He said it would include personal e-panic buttons for all citizens, as well as state-of-the-art drones, and tamper-proof license plates.

Criticism from opposition parties

However, Lesufi received criticism for not addressing corruption with the same fervour.

During the Sopa debate on Thursday, opposition parties criticised Lesufi’s speech for lacking details and containing unrealistic promises.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Solly Msimanga, said Lesufi has grandiose ideas while failing to get the basics right.

“The Gauteng Broad Band Network is still not fully operational in this province, yet premier Lesufi wants to issue residents with panic buttons.”

‘Showboating, classic Lesufi’

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) provincial leader, Molebogeng Masoleng, said all Lesufi did during his Sopa address was ‘showboating’.

“All the premier did was political showboating. Inganekwane. Classic Lesufi. We urge residents to reject Lesufi in the next elections.”

Lesufi on Friday responded by saying opposition parties had nothing better to offer since they are “obsessed” with the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Election ‘delusions’

He said they are relying on winning next year, but their confidence in securing the elections leaves them “directionless and aimless.”

He said unless they come up with tangible solutions to the country’s problems, their delusions of winning in 2024 will remain just that – delusions.

The premier said unfortunately “cheap talk and cheap rhetoric” from opposition parties would no longer be enough to win voters over.

‘Talk is cheap’, says Lesufi

“Cheap talk is cheap, rhetoric is cheap. The talk of corruption and Western Cape will no longer buy you votes,” the Gauteng premier said.

He said he will not be swayed by “directionless and aimless” opposition parties, and will “not surrender this hard-fought liberty.”

“It will not be easy to take this thing if you don’t pull up your socks, opposition parties,” Lesufi concluded.

