Murder accused ANC MP’s bail appeal bid struck off the roll

The North West High Court has struck off the roll murder accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Sibusiso Kula’s bail appeal application.

Kula is accused of being behind the murder of his wife Jennifer Motlhomi, and he was denied bail in January by the Orkney Magistrate’s Court.

The 34-year-old faces a murder charge after Motlhomi was found killed on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery.

Bail appeal application

The North West High Court struck off the roll Kula’s bail appeal bid on Friday, after senior state advocate Benny Kalakgosi urged the court to strike the matter off the court roll because the papers submitted by Kula’s attorney were not in order.

Judge Andre Peterson ruled in favour of the state and the matter was then struck off the roll.

The National Prosecuting Authority‘s (NPA) provincial spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said they welcomed the judge’s ruling.

He said the NPA will now focus on building a solid case against Kula, pending the finalisation of the investigations in preparation for trial.

“An application will also be made at a later stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature,” Mamothame said in a statement.

Murder

Motlhomi was found with a stab wound on her back, but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by Kula to receive medical attention. He allegedly told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder, and he was arrested on Friday, 20 January 2023, and charged with murder.

Police investigations are still underway and Kula will remain in police custody until the next court appearance.

The Orkney Magistrate’s Court postponed the case to 14 March 2023, for further investigations.

