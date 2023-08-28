Let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes, says Mbalula

Mbalula says the ANC is expected to receive a report on Zimbabwe's elections from its observer mission this week.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been slammed by both Zimbabweans and South Africans for seemingly celebrating Zimbabwe’s election results

Zimbabweans voted on Wednesday and Thursday for a president and new parliament, in polling marred by delays that sparked opposition accusations of rigging and voter suppression.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, won a second term with 52.6% of the ballots against 44% for his main challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced late Saturday by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The CCC refused to ratify the results, asserting that they were “false”.

“We have won this election. We are the leaders. We are even surprised why Mnangagwa has been declared a leader,” Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who heads the CCC, told a press conference in the capital Harare.

Foreign monitors also announced on Friday that the elections had failed to conform to regional and international standards.

Observer missions from the European Union, the Commonwealth and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) listed a number of concerns, including the banning of opposition rallies, issues with the voter registration rolls, biased state media coverage and voter intimidation.

I am deeply humbled by the overwhelming support and joy shared by our people. This victory is a testament to the power of unity and progress. Together, we will continue building a brighter future for Zimbabwe. Thank you for your unwavering faith. 🇿🇼 #UnityInAction pic.twitter.com/sKdYXwtjto — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 27, 2023

However, Mnangagwa challenged those who contested his re-election to go to court.

Mbalula: ‘Viva!’

Mbalula has been trending on social media for his comments on Zimbabwe’s election results, calling on people to not meddle in the country’s affairs.

“Zanu-PF is supported by Zimbabweans, that is a fact. They pulled big rallies in that country, the only rallies we were shown is CCC,” said Mbalula on social media.

Sea of people at Zanupf rally in Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/6Bj9CD7abI — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) August 27, 2023

“I support democracy. We need to support the democratic outcome and stop meddling in Zimbabwe’s affairs by way of seeking to subvert democratic outcomes. Lift sanctions so that Zimbabwe economy can flourish and Zimbabweans go and work in their country.

“Let Zimbabweans settle their own disputes through their constitutional mechanisms.”

Responding to his followers, who accused him of celebrating a disputed election, Mbalula said he had not “pronounced on Zimbabwe’s election outcome”.

“After the Zimbabwe electoral commission pronounced President Emmerson, I said ‘Viva’, that’s all.”

The ANC secretary-general said the ruling party had sent an observer mission to Zimbabwe, and was expected to submit its report this week.

Zimbabwe’s ‘harmonised elections’

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been criticised after releasing a statement on Monday evening congratulating the Zimbabwean government for organising and holding what he called “harmonised elections”.

“South Africa is conscious that these elections took place under a difficult economic environment due to the burdening sanctions which the people of Zimbabwe continue to unjustly endure,” said the Presidency.

“Furthermore, South Africa has taken note of the preliminary pronouncements by the invited International Observers Missions including the African Union (AU) and the South African Development Community (SEOM) Observer Missions.”

He called on political parties in Zimbabwe to work together to sustain peace “and work towards development and shared prosperity in the country”.

Additional reporting by AFP