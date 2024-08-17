Libyan military camp trainees won’t face the death penalty after deportation- Home Affairs

The department confirmed it was deporting the nationals on Saturday, and said an agreement on their return was discussed with the Libyan government.

The Home Affairs department says the Libyan nationals who came to South Africa allegedly to undergo military training will not be punished or face the death penalty when they return.

This is a developing story