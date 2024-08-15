JUST IN: Case withdrawn against 95 Libyans found at ‘military camp’

The 95 Libyans found a suspected military camp will not be prosecuted and will be handed over to the Department of Home Affairs

The case against the 95 Libyans found at a suspected military camp has been withdrawn.

The suspects appeared in court on 15 August at the White River Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to contravention of the Immigration Act.

“After the NPA looked at the evidence contained in the docket and representation by the employers of the group, it was decided to withdraw the case,” stated Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa

“All criminal cases have been withdrawn against the accused. The charges were not sustainable for us to continue prosecution,” Nyuswa confirmed to SABC News.

Reports from the court explained the 95 Libyans were upbeat, screaming in jubilation after hearing the state was withdrawing their case.

The men will now be handed over to the Department Home Affairs for deportation.

Visas obtained in Tunisia

It was reported last week that the 95 Libyans could be repatriated if investigations revealed that they did not give any false information in their visa applications.

The suspects were in South Africa on study visas obtained in Tunisia and had been in the country since April.

Police had also been investigating the circumstances around the security training facility as well as the roles of the owners of the facility.

Differing version of events

Forensic and criminal expert Calvin Rafadi revealed last week that the reports from those involved in the arrest did not add up.

“Private security, the South African Police Service and crime intelligence are in partnership but the story about how they found this military camp keeps changing,” Rafadi said.

He raised concerns about the inspections conducted, signage outside the facility and the tax compliance of the security company conducting the training, Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS).

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) has since suspended the operating licence of MDSS.