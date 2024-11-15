WATCH: Liebenberg and wife to apply for bail on 42 charges

The state opposes their application.

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. Liebenberg and Dezzi have not been granted bail. They are expected to apply for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The state opposes their application.

The other accused in the case are Liebenberg’s former lawyer, Walter Niedinger, co-director of his company Tariomix, Ronelle Kleynhans, his personal assistant, Nicky van Heerden, a former employee, Dewald Strydom, former office manager, Helena Schulenburg, as well as two other former directors of his companies, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst.

Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party arrive at court in support of Louis Liebenberg. Picture: Supplied

Louis enters the courtroom and greets Dezzi with a kiss

