News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Carien Grobler

Deputy Digital Editor

2 minute read

15 Nov 2024

10:36 am

WATCH: Liebenberg and wife to apply for bail on 42 charges

The state opposes their application.

Louis Liebenberg

Louis and Dezzie Liebenberg appear at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrates Court on 31 October. Picture: Gallo Images

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. Liebenberg and Dezzi have not been granted bail. They are expected to apply for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The state opposes their application.

The other accused in the case are Liebenberg’s former lawyer, Walter Niedinger, co-director of his company Tariomix, Ronelle Kleynhans, his personal assistant, Nicky van Heerden, a former employee, Dewald Strydom, former office manager, Helena Schulenburg, as well as two other former directors of his companies, Hannes and Christelle Badenhorst.

Members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party arrive at court in support of Louis Liebenberg. Picture: Supplied

Louis enters the courtroom and greets Dezzi with a kiss

ALSO READ: Louis Liebenberg: ‘I’m no beggar – my support runs deep’

Read more on these topics

Louis Liebenberg

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: An equal life for all does not mean one of no service delivery
Crime Police ‘not backing down’ as estimated 400 illegal miners ‘refuse’ to resurface
Entertainment Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition
Courts Covid-19 tenderpreneur Hamilton Ndlovu sentenced to 30 days for contempt
News ‘We want spaza shops to be owned by locals, not undocumented foreigners’ – KZN premier

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES