Jailed diamond dealer claims ex-journalist framed him with spliced voice-notes

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday Liebenberg said that the voice note was compiled by a former Media24 journalist with which he was in a sexual relationship.

Louis Liebenberg at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, on 12 January 2023, during the matter by President Cyril Ramaphosa against his private prosecution by Jacob Zuma. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

On Friday the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng served court papers to diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg over alleged racist remarks. This follows the commission’s application to the Equality Court at the Pretoria High Court on 7 November, based on the same comments.

The SAHRC took action after receiving complaints about several WhatsApp voice notes in which Liebenberg allegedly used offensive language, including repeated use of the K-word, referring to black people as “monkeys,” and expressing nostalgia for apartheid and discrimination.

The commission wants the court to declare these remarks as hate speech under section 10 (1) of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act 4 of 2000.

In its court documents, the SAHRC contends that Liebenberg’s comments amount to hate speech, unfair discrimination, and the spread of such discrimination. The commission is also asking the court to order him to issue an unconditional apology and refrain from making hate speech on social media or public platforms.

Jailed Liebenberg points finger at ex-journalist

Speaking to The Citizen on Sunday from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility where he is being held, Liebenberg said that the voice note was compiled by a former Media24 journalist with which he was in a sexual relationship.

Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering.

“She took bits and pieces and put them together to incriminate me when I no longer wanted anything to do with her,” he said.

Liebenberg admitted to his utterances, but said it was several voice notes that were put together. “She provoked me, because I was very angry about the way people in Eureka were being treated. She kept saying the K-word until I said it.”

He explained that he donated millions to Adriaan Niewoudt, the founder of the all-white Eureka in Garies, who then went and spent the money on himself. “I don’t care about the colour of your skin, I care about people” he concluded.

Eureka was described a security town where people can securely retire, live and work with their own schools, shops and medical services in their own mother language, Afrikaans and rural culture.”

