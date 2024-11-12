Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg: ‘I’m no beggar – my support runs deep’

Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has made it clear that he will never resort to begging for financial assistance, asserting that his current backing is sufficient.

Known for his bold statements and resilient persona, Liebenberg has stressed that his network of supporters will see him through any challenges.

This declaration comes amid ongoing public scrutiny and speculation about his financial position and reports in the media and on Facebook that he is begging for money while in jail. He explained that all his accounts are frozen and hence he is relying on his “partners” to help.

Liebenberg, his wife Dezzi, and seven others stand trial on 42 charges of fraud, theft, racketeering and money laundering. Liebenberg and Dezzi have not been granted bail. They are expected to apply for bail in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Louis Liebenberg rallies supporters with prison letter

Speaking to The Citizen on Tuesday from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility where he is being held, Liebenberg said he handed a letter addressed to his “partners” to one of his staff members at his previous court appearance on 31 October. Liebenberg called from a landline and confirmed that his cellphone was confiscated upon his arrest.

In the letter, which The Citizen has seen, and which was also placed on his closed social media group, called Louis se Arende (Louis’ Eagles), Liebenberg addresses his supporters as follows:

“Dear partners

“During our second court appearance at the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court, I submitted a letter to one of my employees.

“In the letter, I emphasise that you as Joint Venture Partners must stand together and fight for the mines as Koingnaas, Kleinzee and Hondeklip Bay.”

He goes on to say that he had R40 million worth of diamonds arrive in Johannesburg on 22 October and he had secured a buyer. However, the diamonds were confiscated on the evening Liebenberg was arrested.

“That R40 million belongs to us in the company Nama Diamonds. Dezzi is the director on behalf of the JV Partners and holds 70% of the shares. The Zuma family holds 30%,” Liebenberg wrote.

He asked for each of his supporters to donate R5 000 to oppose the sequestration application in the High Court in Pretoria this week.

Liebenberg, Dezzi’s bail plea looms

Liebenberg then states that he and Dezzi have to bring sponsorship applications before the court on 15 November. “This will cost about R700 000. R200 000 for legal cost and around R500 000 for bail.

“Our hands and communication have been cut off since the arrest. All the co-accused turned state witnesses because they were threatened,” he wrote.

He then writes that the consequences of being passive will be dramatic.

“If we don’t stand together now and fight back in the courts if will mean that we will lose our mining contract. Vaughn Victor (the liquidator) will come for you. Stop his plans! Keep the mining contracts and stop the injustice against you! We all know what the mine is worth. Several billions in diamonds and heavy minerals. We will not be able to obtain it again. To do all this, we need to get R5 000 from each eagle. With that we can stop the injustice. R5 million to save billions and put us back in the saddle.”

A reliable source close to Liebenberg confirmed that a non-profit organisation (NPO) has been established to handle the funds.

