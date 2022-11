The inclusion of acting ANC Secretary General, Paul Mashatile in a slate backing President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term has raised more dust in the Limpopo ANC, a month before the party's national elective conference. 'Bitter and confused' But head of ANC political education in Limpopo Rodgers Monama has labelled those having a problem with the nomination as bitter and confused. This week, two ANC regional chairpersons told The Citizen that Mashatile has been imposed on Ramaphosa slate ahead of the 55th ANC December conference. They said the Mashatile's name was introduced into the slate by the province's radical...

They said the Mashatile’s name was introduced into the slate by the province’s radical economic transformation (RET) forces, led by VBS-tainted ANC leaders allegedly controlling the Limpopo provincial government on behalf of Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.

“The PEC agreed in principle to support President Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term as ANC president. But the meeting did not discuss Mashatile at all.” said one regional leader on Tuesday.

He said the ordinary meeting on September 5 had also agreed to support the candidature of Ramaphosa for re-election and Mathabatha as ANC national chairperson. How Mashatile’s name found its way to the slate, it’s still a misery.” said the leader.

Another ANC regional chairperson accused Mathabatha of having ceded power to the RET forces.

“He is not in control of the province. His political camarilas are controlling the province on his behalf.” he said.

Mathabatha’s leadership is questionable

ANC member of the Senoamadi Branch in Lephalale, Benny Ngoepe was also worried about how the Limpopo ANC leadership, under Mathabatha’s helm runs its day to day business.

“If you greet Mathabatha today, he will not answer you on the spot. He will first go to his RET bosses and report that you greeted him. The only time he will respond to your greetings is after his bosses say tell him you are fine”

Monama said : “Mashatile’s name was discussed fully in a well constituted PEC meeting and was received with great jubilation by all in attendance. Those who say Mathabatha is not in control of the province are just bitter because the premier had closed all taps of corruption in the area.”

ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka said: “Cde Mashatile has support in the province and this will be confirmed by the outcomes of the BGM nomination process to be announced soon by the election agency.”

