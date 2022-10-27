Alex Japho Matlala
2 minute read
27 Oct 2022
5:31 am
News

Limpopo: Monsterlus residents left without toilets after contractor vanishes

Alex Japho Matlala

A R2 million project to build flushing toilets abandoned after contractor 'vanished into thin air.'

Toilet
Toilet | Picture: iStock
A Limpopo municipality’s executive mayor has terminated a service provider contract hired to deliver a sanitation project, providing flushing toilets to Monsterlus residents in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality because of poor workmanship. Now, residents of Monsterlus in the Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in the Sekhukhune region have to use the bushes in order to relieve themselves. The project was budgeted to the tune of R2 million and after the termination, empty toilet pits, building materials and incomplete toilet slabs were left lying in the backyards of about 30 families. Now, residents in the area are gripped by fear after...

Read more on these topics