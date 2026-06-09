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Limpopo mother faces murder charges after her two minor children die from suspected poisoning

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By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

9 June 2026

02:24 pm

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The children showed no immediate signs of distress on the day of the alleged poisoning.

Mother in court for alleged murder of her two minor kids

Picture: iStock

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A 27-year-old woman has appeared in a Limpopo magistrate’s court accused of killing her six- and nine-year-old children by allegedly administering a poisonous substance to them earlier this month.

Ntanganedzeni Siphugu made a brief appearance before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, facing two counts of murder following the deaths of her two minor children in Madabani Village in Limpopo.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for the Limpopo Division, Mashudu Malabi, confirmed that the alleged incident took place on 1 June.

“It is alleged that on 1 June 2026, at Madabani Village, the accused administered a poisonous substance to her two minor children, aged six and nine years,” said Malabi.

Both children died within hours of falling ill

The children did not show immediate signs of distress on the day of the alleged poisoning.

“Both children fell ill the following day. One child was rushed to a nearby clinic, where he was certified dead,” Malabi said.

The situation worsened when family members returned home after the clinic visit.

They discovered that the second child had also died, according to Malabi.

Accused arrested and remanded in custody

A police investigation was launched following the deaths, leading to the arrest of the children’s mother.

Malabi confirmed that Siphugu was subsequently charged.

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“Following a police investigation, the accused was arrested and charged with two counts of murder,” Malabi said.

The case was postponed to 12 June 2026 to allow for a formal bail application to be heard. Siphugu remains in custody in the interim.

State to proceed with prosecution as case moves through the courts

The NPA has signalled its intention to see the matter through the full criminal justice process.

“The National Prosecuting Authority will continue to present the state’s case in court as the matter proceeds through the criminal justice process,” Malabi said.

Read more on these topics

Court Limpopo Murder accused National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

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