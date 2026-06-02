Limpopo police arrest one, hunt three others after rapes of 88-year-old woman and teen girl

The attacks occurred prompted the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units to launch a province-wide manhunt.

Two horrific weekend rapes targeting an 88-year-old grandmother and a 16-year-old girl have triggered intensive police investigations in Namakgale and Musina, leaving one suspect behind bars and three others on the run.

The separate attacks occurred over the weekend, prompting the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units to launch a province-wide manhunt.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the violence.

“We remain resolute in protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities, will ensure that all the perpetrators involved are behind the bars,” Lieutenant General Hadebe stated.

Midnight home invasion leaves pensioner traumatised

In the early hours of Sunday, 31 May, an alleged predator targeted an 88-year-old woman inside her home at Majeje C Village in Namakgale.

The elderly victim was asleep when a man allegedly forced open her door, threatened her, and raped her before fleeing the scene. The traumatised woman managed to reach her neighbours for help, who immediately alerted the police. Authorities then rushed her to a hospital for a medical examination.

Following a swift investigation, police traced and arrested a 43-year-old man. The suspect is expected to appear before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of rape.

Teenage girl gang-raped

Several hours earlier, a gang raped a 16-year-old girl at a residential extension in Musina.

The teenage victim had attended a social gathering and later accompanied a friend to a room, where she fell asleep. She woke up to find three men in the room and her friend gone. The victim recognised two of the men. The trio allegedly assaulted and raped the teenager, only fleeing when the friend unexpectedly returned to the room.

The Musina FCS Unit has opened a rape case and intensified operations to track down and arrest the three fleeing suspects.