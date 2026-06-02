Prosecutor halts Delft pastor rape trial to protect stressed teen survivor

The state alleges that the pastor utilised scheduled church worship practices and individual spiritual mentoring sessions to gain access to the minor.

The testimony of a 15-year-old rape survivor has forced a one-week delay in the trial of a Delft pastor who allegedly abused his religious authority to assault her.

The case was postponed today to next Tuesday, 9 June, after the state prosecutor requested a halt to the proceedings because the young victim was too distressed and exhausted to continue.

Today marked the fourth time the teenager, identified as Aster* to protect her identity, took the stand to face questioning.

Because the survivor is still a minor, the court will close its doors to the public for the next hearing and deliver her testimony in camera.

Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) representative Soeraya Davids expressed frustration with the defence’s tactics and highlighted the severe emotional toll the prolonged trial is taking on the victim and her family.

She believes the accused and his legal team are deliberately wasting the court’s time to delay justice. This after the trial was initially scheduled to continue on 7 May, but proceedings faced a prior delay because the defense lawyer had to attend a funeral. She emphasized that the case needs to finally come to an end so that the family can stop re-living the trauma in court and begin the process of healing.

Abuse under the guise of Faith

The state alleges that the pastor utilised scheduled church worship practices and individual spiritual mentoring sessions to gain access to the minor.

Instead of providing the guidance expected of his role as a community spiritual leader, the accused allegedly exploited the 15-year-old girl.

The accused publicly presents himself as a “spiritual crime prevention leader,” a title that has sparked deep outrage across Delft, given the nature of the charges.