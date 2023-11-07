Limpopo premier to deliver 35 ambulances amid election buzz

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha is set to hand over 35 brand-new ambulances at Sekhukhune district municipality offices today.

A new fleet of ambulances are to be handed over to communities in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha will hand over 35 brand-new ambulances to the Emergency Medical Services at Sekhukhune district municipality offices today, but the move has already set tongues wagging, with some questioning the timing.

The event will take place just a day before the Electoral Commission of SA conducts by-elections in Ephraim Mogale local municipality tomorrow.

Mathabatha will be joined by health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to handover the much-awaited ambulances to the community.

In a statement, Mathabatha said the new fleet represents a major step in the department’s ongoing commitment to enhance healthcare services.

“This handover is a pivotal moment aligning with the set goal by the MEC for health during the 2023-2024 budget speech. The MEC said her department will this financial year provide 500 new ambulances,” said Mathabatha.

He said in recent months, 105 new ambulances had already been allocated across the province. The budget for the ambulances is about R589 million.

The Bolsheviks political party, which is contesting the by-elections together with the Economic Freedom Fighters and the ANC said there was no more interesting time in Limpopo than the time of the by-elections.

“I wish we could have this by-elections more often so our people can have proper service delivery,” said party secretary -general Seun Mogotji.

“A clinic in Vlakplaats was converted into a 24/7 facility, 35 ambulances are coming, three houses were handed over to destitute families, four boreholes were restored and water tankers are also here. All this in one week. I wish people can see right through this farce and pretence.”

However, the ANC denied this was political opportunism.

“From the first day we took over government, we are required by law to provide services to the people. We cannot stop now because there are elections,” said party spokesperson Jimmy Machaka.

“These ambulances were procured soon after MEC Ramathuba tabled her budget vote earlier this year. Now that the ambulances are here, there will be no reason to keep them in garages…”

