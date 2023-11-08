KZN Netcare 911 earns gold award in EMS Angels Awards

Netcare 911 in KwaZulu-Natal has been honored with a gold award in the World Stroke Organisation’s Emergency Medical Services Angels Awards.

“Ensuring quality standards in pre-hospital care is an essential component of stroke management for improving survival rates and quality of life outcomes,” said Netcare’s national stroke programme coordinator Zasskia Wiese.

Gary Paul, head of Netcare 911’s coastal operations, said public awareness of the signs of stroke as a medical emergency is the first step towards improving outcomes for affected South Africans.

How to recognise a stroke

“There is a simple way to remember how to recognise a stroke and what to do: be fast,” he said, explaining the acronym:

B is for balance: difficulty in maintaining balance.

E is for eyes: changes in your vision.

F is for your face drooping.

A is for arm weakness.

S is for speech: difficulty with your speech.

T is for time to get help immediately – every second counts.

Stroke is extremely time sensitive

“This is lifesaving awareness because stroke is extremely time sensitive.

“Our team has worked hard to keep response times and transit time to a stroke-ready facility as short as possible because lives hang in the balance,” Paul said.

“Being acknowledged with this first EMS Angels Award for South Africa means a great deal to us.

“We would like to thank every member of the team for their role in earning this accolade.

“We are most grateful to the management of Netcare 911 and the Netcare Group for prioritising stroke systems and expertise, encompassing both pre-hospital and in-hospital care working hand in glove for the benefit of our patients,” he added.

