Limpopo still remembers Mandela

How did you spend Mandela Day?

The late former President Nelson Mandela might have passed away nearly 12 years ago, but his name and legacy are still remembered by both young and old in Polokwane, Limpopo, where many communities spent Mandela Day’s 67 minutes cleaning the streets, patching potholes, and cutting shrubs at street corners.

Speaking at the 67 minutes of work contribution on Mandela Day, Polokwane Mayor Makoro John Mpe said that in November 2009, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) paid tribute to Nelson Mandela by adopting a resolution to make the international community aware of his humanitarian work.

The resolution, Mpe said, declared 18 July, Mandela’s birthday, the Nelson Mandela International Day.

“It was also on that day that the assembly called on the people of the world to honour him by helping their communities, improving their lives and changing the lives of one another for the better by contributing to the community without expecting anything in return.

“It is through this declaration that Polokwane municipality is today joining the world to improve our communities by dedicating our time and energy by cleaning our streets and environment, spending time with our children, youth, and pensioners on this day in honour of our father,” he said.

The cleaning and patching of potholes began at 10am from Polokwane CBD to Zebediela Street, connecting Nelson Mandela Drive and Matlala Road in Polokwane Extension 44.

During the day, trees were pruned, shrubs were trimmed to size, potholes were patched, and streetlights were repaired. To the surprise of many, about 100 people who joined the mayor on the cleaning spree were officially appointed for the Extended Public Works’ Program (EPWP) on the spot.

Mpe said the new recruits will clean streets and parks in Polokwane, collect litter, and plant trees around the city.

“Mandela loved people. He loved children and the pensioners, and most importantly, he loved you. But he also loved a better life for all his people and a clean environment. That is why I am giving you this job today in honour of our dearest father- Rolihlahla Mandela,” he added..

Mayor on the move

At midday, Mpe proceeded to a sports complex nearing completion in Ward 8.

He said the municipality has four similar sports complexes in the area, built for communities to break monotony by playing sports and driving children, whom Mandela loved so much, off the streets.

“Because a child in sports is a child out of crime, and cleanliness is close to goodness,” he said.

By 1 pm, Mpe, who doubles up as Peter Mokaba ANC regional chair, proceeded to the New Peter Mokaba Stadium where he enjoyed a meal with municipal employees and pensioners from communities under the Polokwane municipality.

The Citizen interviewed a few pensioners about what they knew about Mandela and his humanitarian work.

“Mandela loved children and senior citizens. He was a good citizen, a man among men, a dedicated community worker and a father indeed. That is how I know Mandela,” said 75-year-old pensioner, Maphuma Gilbert Ramohlale.

Another pensioner, Koko Francinah Mamabolo, 71, said there are five things that best describe Nelson Mandela: “Dedication, hard work, transparency, patience, and a father of the nation.”