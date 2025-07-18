Multimedia

PICTURES: Mandela Day blankets bring warmth to Joburg CBD

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

18 July 2025

06:51 pm

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day honoured the legacy of Mandela by distributing scarves in central Johannesburg.

67 blankets for mandela day

Youngsters from the central Johannesburg community drink some water as they queue for food, while wearing their 67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day donations of scarves and beanies, 18 July 2025. The distribution forms part of the annual Nelson Mandela Day initiative. Scarves, knitted by volunteers across South Africa, were distributed at Port Plein Park and were available for anyone to help themselves. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The distribution forms part of the annual Nelson Mandela Day initiative, where South Africans donate their time and effort to helping the needy.

Scarves, knitted by volunteers across South Africa, were distributed at Port Plein Park.

This year’s activation brings together a team of partners including City Sightseeing Joburg, Stuttaford van Lines, the Johannesburg Inner City Partnership (JICP), and the United Ethiopian Community Association in South Africa, who provided hot soup and hospitality for those gathering in the park.

67 blankets for mandela day
67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day volunteers arrive in central Johannesburg to distribute scarves and beanies, 18 July 2025, for those that need them. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day founder Carolyn Steyn greets volunteers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day volunteers distribute scarves and beanies at Port Plein Park in central Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
67 Blankets For Nelson Mandela Day volunteers distribute scarves. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
Port Plein Park is seen decorated with colourful scarves. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
67 blankets for mandela day
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

