Limpopo village still without water, after year of protests

GroundUp

Water protests have erupted again in Musina, Limpopo, with protesters complaining that, in spite of promises made by the municipality, the district municipality and the deputy minister, their water supply is still erratic.

Earlier this month, protesters briefly closed the N1 with burning tyres but were dispersed by the police. Last year, a week-long protest led to destruction of municipal property and looting of some shops owned by foreigners.

Protest

The protesters said Musina municipality, Vhembe district municipality (which is responsible for water provision) and the then deputy minister of water and sanitation Dikeledi Magadzi had failed them. after the protest last week.

On 8 March 2022, 10 residents forced their way into a meeting between Magadzi, the municipality and the district municipality.

Matodzi Ralushai, Vhembe municipality spokesperson, said then that the meeting had resolved that Vhembe municipality “develop” an immediate, short-term and long-term water plan.

Finalising plans

Lucy Kobe, Limpopo department of water and sanitation (DWS) spokesperson, said the department was finalising plans to fix Musina’s water challenges.

She also promised a follow-up visit by the deputy minister. What is surprising is that our bills are very high “Some residents have to buy water, others have to fetch from friends and relatives.

We rarely see any water tankers delivering water in Musina. What is most surprising is that our water bills are very high, and we wonder whether the bills reflect the actual amount of water used per month.”

At Matswale Extension 14, Simon Semon was one of several “Most Musina townships have been without water for three weeks,” a resident, who did not want to be named, told GroundUp residents who had put containers outside to collect water in the hope it might rain.

He said he could not remember for how long families in the area had been battling poor water supply. “I’m very lucky today.

ALSO READ: Water woes threaten R150bn investments in Limpopo

Unreliable supply

There is some water from the taps but the pressure is very low. Any time it can stop,” said Semon. He said the district had failed to plan for the growth of the town.

Another resident, Makie Nevhulaudzi, said her house also rarely got water. “Every day I have to make about three trips to fetch water from my relatives.”

She said she has been living there for three years and has never had a reliable water supply. Ralushai told GroundUp upgrades to the main line supplying water to Musina would provide a solution, but Vhembe municipality was still busy with the technical report on this.

Meanwhile, he said, water supply had been affected by vandalism of boreholes. DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa also referred to the vandalism of boreholes.

Asked why there was little progress after a year, he said a technical team had been formed to “develop and implement an action plan”.’

READ MORE: Billions spent on water projects, but Limpopo villages still dry

This article originally appeared on GroundUp and was republished with permission. Read the original article here