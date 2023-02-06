Load shedding affecting water supply across SA’s municipalities – Mchunu

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu says load shedding is affecting water and sanitation across the country’s municipalities.

Eskom announced on Sunday that stage 3 load shedding would be implemented between 5am and 4pm daily, while stage 4 will be implemented from 4pm to 5am on Monday and Tuesday.

Load shedding will then be downgraded to stage 2 on Wednesday from 5am and 4pm, and again move to stage 3 from 4pm to 5am.

“Since Saturday, two generation units at Arnot, a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations and Lethabo power stations have been delayed while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Load shedding and water supply

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Mchunu said load shedding was “causing havoc” to water and sanitation across the country, with some municipalities struggling to supply water to its residents.

“It’s all over, currently we’re dealing with the Eastern Cape, specifically in Gqeberha and East London,” said Mchunu.

“We were also dealing with Gauteng recently and some of the issues are not over, just a bit of improvement here and there. We are from North West today and there is a problem of load shedding as well. “

Municipalities working to resolve issues

The minister said there are continuous meetings being held by the municipalities, Rand Water and the department to find ways to get water to the communities.

“We’re likely to receive advice next week,” he said.

While some municipalities have asked Eskom to exempt particular pump stations and water treatment plants from load shedding to allow them to refill the reservoirs, others have provided generators to ensure continuous supply of water.

“So the water is there and available, it’s in the processing that we’re experiencing problems. There are continuous meetings between the metros, Rand Water and us to see how we can move forward with this and other matters.”

