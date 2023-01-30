‘Use water sparingly’ – Joburg Water urges residents

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Water is urging residents to use water sparingly despite the recent heatwave.

The ongoing power cuts have also led to reservoirs not filling up to sufficient levels, which affects the pressure in the distribution pipe network.

Monitoring

The low pressure can lead to higher-lying suburbs experiencing reduced supply or no water at all.

The utility said it was “monitoring severely strained reservoirs and towers”.

Spokesperson Puleng Mopeli told The Citizen, Joburg Water has contingency plans in place to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

“Load shedding has had a minimal impact because we have made provision for generators. It is affecting to an extent, but not that much… we have prolonged power outages, that’s when it affects the water supply in the City of Johannesburg.”

Eikenhof

Mopeli said the Eikenhof system is in recovery after the power failure that took place on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

She said while City Power completed repairs at the Eikenhof pump station.

“Pumping has resumed at full capacity. The Rand Water reservoirs will need to recover before a positive effect can be seen through improved levels at Johannesburg’s systems.”

Mopeli said they are monitoring supply to affected infrastructure including:

Commando system (Crosby, Brixton and Hursthill)

Randwater direct feeds: Cornelius Street, Weltevreden High pressure, Weltevreden High pressure bypass

Honeydew tower

Linden tower

Riverlea Ext 2

Florida tower

Constantia tower

Helderkruin reservoir and tower

Witpoortjie reservoir and tower

Crown Gardens reservoir and tower

Eagle Nest reservoir

Sensitive customers

“Johannesburg Water continues to adequately provide alternative supply in the interim to assist sensitive customers such as the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals through special pumping tankers which have a higher water capacity.

“Other sensitive customers such as schools, old-age homes and higher lying areas are being provided water through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers,” she said.

Restrictions

“To maintain a steady supply, we urge residents to please observe Level 1 restrictions and reduce consumption. Level 1 restrictions prohibit the use of hosepipes between 6am and 6pm, and the use of hosepipes for paved areas and driveways.“

“Customers are encouraged to use grey water to irrigate or water gardens, wash cars, or clean driveways,” Mopeli said.

