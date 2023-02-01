Experts warn a water crisis still looms in Tshwane

Marizka Coetzer

Despite water running in the taps in affected areas of Tshwane again after the reservoirs were filled, experts warn a water crisis still looms.

Some residents were without water for more than a week, while others experienced water pressure problems and outages due to load shedding.

On Monday, City of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams met Rand Water to discuss the water supply challenges.

“Our focus was on getting high-lying water reservoirs to recover in areas such as Soshanguve, Mooikloof, Grootfontein and Laudium. These areas have been grappling with little, to no, water for over a week,” he said.

Water problems serious

Williams said the city received the least amount of bulk water out of the three metros in Gauteng.

The water pressure in the city’s system had increased due to a rise in the Rand Water reservoir levels, city spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

“We asked them to channel more water to their line supplying Mooikloof and Grootfontein. Both reservoirs have started showing signs of recovery. Mooikloof reservoir is sitting at 50% and Grootfontein at 57%,” he said.

“If the supply remains as is, we should see a vast improvement in the levels,” he said.

WATCH: Joburg resident shocked by blue water from tap

Hennops River Revival founder Tarryn Johnston said it seemed people were not realising there wasn’t an endless supply of water.

“We have to persevere with what we’ve got. When the city asks residents to reduce their consumption, the consumption increases. We can’t expect an endless supply of water. We have become a wasteful society.”

Johnston said she started rainwater harvesting.

“We are very conscious about water consumption in our household. Last week, I had a flushing unit of about R150 installed to meter toilet flushes. It only flushes when you hold the handle down and saves water.”

ALSO READ: ‘Use water sparingly’ – Joburg Water urges residents

Johnston said sparing every drop of water helped.

“If each one of us saves 1ml of water, imagine the millions of litres we could save. I don’t mind water restrictions because people need to feel the pain of not having water, so we can start appreciating it.”

Infrastructure falling apart

AQUAffection’s Gerrie Brink said people didn’t realise the scale of the water problems in Gauteng.

“Load shedding only highlighted it a little but it has been happening in Gauteng and will let the Cape Town day zero look like a Sunday school lesson.”

Brink said residents thought there was no water problem because when they had running water.

“Yes, there has been a lot of rain and the dams are full, but that water can’t reach our taps because our infrastructure is falling apart,” he said.

ALSO READ: Rand Water completing generator installation as power outages decrease water supply

Brink said there was a 40 % water loss before it reached the taps due to the infrastructure.

“When we reach day zero of no water, we can’t turn the water on and off like power because water relies on the pressure to flow.”