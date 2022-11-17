Work ‘long hours at high intensity’ or leave, Elon Musk warns Twitter employees

Faizel Patel

Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, is reported to have issued his employees and has issued them with an ultimatum – to choose between working intense long hours or lose their jobs.

Internal memo

According to an internal memo and the companywide ultimatum, sent around midnight San Francisco time, Musk said workers should agree to pledge if they wanted to stay with the company.

In the email, workers have now been asked to follow a link to confirm their commitment, latest by Thursday if they still want to be part of the new Twitter.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” Musk wrote in the memo.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Pay cuts

Musk said any employee who has not done so by 5pm ET on Thursday, will receive three months severance.

The email, with the subject line “A fork in the road” comes as Musk has publicly and privately clashed with Twitter employees over his approach to running the company.

Since Musk took over the social media company, he has implemented sweeping changes in a bid to revamp Twitter including firing some employees.

Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Musk mistakes

However, the South African born Elon Musk was also quick to admit that he made a mistake by sacking two workers and welcoming them back.

“Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes,” Musk tweeted.

Jesus Christ receives blue tick on Twitter

The aftershocks of the world’s richest man takeover was still being felt on the internet after the account of Jesus Christ, the supposed Lord and Savior, was verified by the social media network.

The account, along with the blue verification mark, features a cartoonish profile picture of Jesus Christ pointing his right index finger and raising his left thumb with a wink and a smile.

