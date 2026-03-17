Long weekend: Tshwane municipal employees vanish from work on Mondays and Fridays 

Municipal employees racked up 142 490 sick leave days in the 2024/25 financial year.

Municipal workers in the City of Tshwane have raised eyebrows with unusual sick leave patterns, mostly on Mondays and Fridays.

A recent council report, highlighted by the Freedom Front Plus, revealed that municipal employees racked up 142 490 sick leave days in the 2024/25 financial year.

In the first quarter alone, over 18 000 permanent employees took 43 033 sick leave days, alarming councillors about the strain on city services.

Councillor Roché Grebe called for decisive action, warning that such leave abuse disrupts service delivery, worsens issues like power outages and water leaks, and accelerates infrastructure decay.

In response, MMC for Corporates and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morod, said she is unaware of any fraudulent leave but urged councillors to report suspected cases.

She added that the law allows sick leave within limits, and the municipality has plans in place to ensure service delivery is not disrupted.