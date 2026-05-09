Tshwane mayor asks for five more years to restore South Africa’s capital

Moya currently leads the ruling coalition in the City of Tshwane.

The mayor of Tshwane Nasiphi Moya says when she inherited the City of Tshwane, it was on its knees.

This is her 18th month in office and her party, ActionSA on Saturday announced her as their mayoral candidate for the upcoming local government elections.

“When I took office in October 2024, I inherited a city in crisis I said to Mr Mashaba this City is on its knees if one person kicks it is going to collapse totally the finances were unstable, infrastructure was collapsing and service delivery systems were failing investor confidence had weakened and communities had lost faith in government.

“After years of instability and political chaos many people had simply stopped believing that Tshwane could recover the city had lost its direction and the residents could feel it every single day,” she said.

Restoring Tshwane

Moya said under her leadership, the current governing coalition has been tasked with stabilising the city.

“Today for the first time in many years residents are starting to feel that Tshwane is moving against not perfectly but steadily, fellow residents the work of restoring the capital of the Republic of South Africa is well under way and that is why I am asking residents for five more years… the reason why we are only asking for five years is because the first 18 months were about stabilisation and the next five years must be about restoration.

“When you restore you put it into a permanent condition it is about to restore our economy, to restore public trust in us as government so that when you make a call to a call centre someone will take that call and do something about your plight.

“This is about restoring opportunity, gone are those days were lining up for rehab centres more than they are lining up to go to work.”

Moya said she will use a set of guidelines as outlined by her party to govern Tshwane in the next five years.

The first value is economic prosperity. Moya says she wants to create 80 000 work opportunities by 2029.

“Its not only about the numbers but those targets matter because behind every job statistic is a person trying to build a future already, we are beginning to see the signs that confidence in Tshwane is returning.”

While, Moya believes that she is leading a successful coalition she has requested voters to give ActionSA an outright majority to lead the City of Tshwane after the elections.

“I need five more years to create more jobs and opportunity,” she said.