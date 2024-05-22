Liberate your love life: Let AI smooth talk and date on your behalf

Dating apps are implementing advanced technology to help swiping singles narrow down their matches and not only enhance their flirting but also do it for them.

Picture: iStock

Imagine this: you’ve “dated” 600 people in Johannesburg without typing a single word.

Instead, a busy little bot has handled all the mindless ‘getting-to-know-you’ chats for you and identified the people worth getting off the couch to meet.

Bumble’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, who recently stepped down as CEO, recently discussed how the dating app will utilize artificial intelligence (AI).

Bumble won’t just help you find a date — it will do the dating on your behalf.

She revealed that the app will use advanced technology to help swiping singles narrow down their matches and not only enhance their flirting but also do it for them.

“There is a world where your dating concierge could date on your behalf, interacting with someone else’s dating concierge,” Wolfe Herd said.

You won’t have to talk to 600 people anymore. The bot will date for you and tell you who your best matches are. “That’s the power of AI when used in the right way,” according to Wolf Herd.

Overwhelming online dating

The new feature could also help singles reporting dating fatigue who have become exhausted by the modern dating culture of endless matches.

Earlier this year, dating app Hinge CEO Justin McLeod discussed dating app fatigue in an interview with the Financial Times. He highlighted two main reasons for this phenomenon.

“One is that you are overwhelmed: there’s so much activity, and so many people, everyone starts to look the same, and conversations are dying,” he explained.

McLeod also pointed out the second reason: a lack of reciprocation.

“At the other end of the spectrum, a lot of users get very, very little activity. They burn out because they’re trying to get that match, and they send a lot of likes, but then they’re not even getting enough [reciprocal] activity to go on one date.”

According to McLeod AI allows Hinge to function more and more like a matchmaker that makes targeted introductions and helps people put their best foot forward.

“Then it can become, over time, about more and more quality, and less and less quantity with less and less people you have to go through to find the right one.”

Confide in your bot: Share your insecurities

Bumble agrees with this approach and aims to tackle online dating challenges by integrating AI, not just to assist users in finding more compatible matches, but also to engage in more meaningful conversations.

AI has the potential to enhance the experience for those feeling isolated or downcast by helping them improve their confidence and communication abilities.

“You could share your insecurities [with the dating concierge],” explained Wolfe Herd. “‘I just came out of a breakup. I have commitment issues.’ And it could assist you in reframing your self-perception positively. Moreover, it could offer practical advice for interacting with others effectively.”

