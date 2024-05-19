Must-have apps bringing AI to your Android device

AI is revolutionising how we interact with technology.

The future of Artificial intelligence (AI) is coming if it’s not here already. Photo: iStock

AI is revolutionising how we interact with technolog. From boosting creativity to enhancing productivity, AI-powered applications are reshaping the Android experience.

Android Apps

If you have an Android device, TCL Communication shared some cutting-edge AI apps designed to elevate your Android device to new heights.

ChatGPT

ChatGPT is, by now, one of the most famous AI tools on the market. It provides human-like interaction and has an incredible depth of knowledge at its fingertips. Whether you need help settling an argument, summarising a document, generating recipe ideas or starting to write a letter or essay, ChatGPT can assist.

Dall

Dall AI Art Generator is an image generation app that allows users to create unique, high-quality artwork using advanced technology. The app uses advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality, unique images from scratch. You can select from a range of preset styles or customize their own to create truly original artwork.

DataBot AI

Ask your DataBot anything you want and the assistant answers in its own voice. Apps and services integrated in the assistant’s AI return images, voice search results and multimedia presentations in response to your questions.

Google Gemini

The Google Gemini app is an AI assistant that can help supercharge your creativity and productivity. Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models on your phone so you can get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more; summarise and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive; generate images on the fly; and more.

Microsoft Copilot

Copilot is a chat assistant, powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4, and DALL·E 3. Copilot’s chat model allows you to ask questions and get the answers you need, faster. Search the way you naturally speak; Copilot will understand your context and provide you with precise, relevant answers.

Nova

With Nova AI Chatbot, you have access to a ChatGPT-based personal AI assistant for all types of writing projects, whether it is , social media posts, essays or poems. You can also harness the power of Dall E to generate unique images from your words. Nova is also there when you need a virtual buddy’s advice or recommendations.

Otter

Otter is a meeting assistant that records audio, writes notes, automatically captures slides, and generates summaries. Otter transcribes all your meetings, interviews, lectures, and everyday voice conversations in real time, so you can focus on the discussion. Get automated notes for: in-person, Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. All notes are searchable and shareable.

Replika

Replika is an AI friend and no two Replikas are exactly alike. Choose a 3D avatar and customize the way your Replika looks. Create your own unique chatbot AI companion, help it develop its personality, talk about your feelings or anything that’s on your mind, have fun, calm anxiety and grow together. The more you chat, the more Replika develops its own personality and memories alongside you.

Transforming industries

Earlier this year, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dell Technologies Michael Dell in a recorded messages to attendees at the Dell Technologies Forum at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit said the amount of data exploded and application of AI increased its value and this had the potential to transform industries.

“AI, like the PC, the Internet and smartphones before it, will transform industries in how we live and work and we are already working closely with partners like Nvidia to deliver accelerated generative AI ready infrastructure and services built for the enterprise.

“It is our greatest privilege to be part of your stories and it inspires us every day to keep at it, keep realising your greatest opportunities to create, innovate and move the world forward,” Dell said.

