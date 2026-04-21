Madlanga Commission clarifies special task team arrests

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga is concerned by the possible perception that the commission is arresting those implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has clarified that the so- called ‘Madlanga Task Team’ is not a structure of the commission.

Chairperson of the Madlanga Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, said he was concerned by the possible perception that the commission is arresting those implicated in alleged wrongdoing.

Madlanga Commission

The Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

It was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Task Team

The Task Team was established by General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), to follow up on referrals made by the Commission in its first Interim Report submitted to President Ramaphosa on 17 December 2025.

Clarification

The Commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, said the Commission is making this clarification because there have recently been media reports to the effect that the ‘Madlanga Task Team’ or ‘Madlanga Commission Task Team’ has arrested certain people.

“This is likely to lead to the wrong perception that Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, or the Commission he chairs, is arresting people.

“The truth is that it is a SAPS task team that has been arresting people. Justice Madlanga is concerned by this possible perception, not least because the function of arresting people is at odds with the judicial function,” Michaels said.

Michaels said that, following interactions between the Commission and Saps, the latter has agreed to change the name of the task team.

Arrests

The Commission’s clarification comes after Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and senior official Kagiso Lerutla were arrested over the weekend.

Both men appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and had their matter postponed to later this week.