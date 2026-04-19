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JUST IN: Another senior Ekurhuleni official arrested

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By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

19 April 2026

01:13 pm

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Police confirmed the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect on Sunday in Johannesburg.

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A day after the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, another senior official within the city has been arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest of the 40-year-old suspect on Sunday in Johannesburg.

He, like Mkhwanazi, faces charges of fraud, corruption, and defeating and/or obstructing the ends of justice.

“These arrests emanate from an ongoing investigation into corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD),” national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen.

Both men will appear before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

This is a developing story

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