After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga Commission witness ‘hospitalised’

16 February 2026

Witness F last week abandoned legal efforts to postpone their testimony.

Madlanga commission delayed due to Witness F hospitalisation.

Commissioners Sesi Baloyi, Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Sandile Khumalo. Picture: Gallo Images

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is facing a delay after Monday’s expected testimony from Witness F could not be heard.

Witness F was due to appear before the commission but had suddenly declared themself unavailable.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson relayed to the commission on Monday that Witness F had been hospitalised, with requests made to delay the testimony to March.

The medical certificate presented to the commission in Witness F’s request for a postponement state that they would not be available until at least 25 February.

Due to the prior commitments of the legal representatives, the next available date to allow Witness F to testify would be 16 March.

“As things stand, 16 March is the last day of the commission, but it is the best we can do at this stage,” Chaskalson told the commission.

Witness F had last week abandoned legal efforts to postpone their testimony.

Witness F was due to testify on Monday and Tuesday, with the commission to resume on Wednesday with a new witness.

*This is a developing story.

