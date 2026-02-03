JUST IN: Madlanga responds to Witness F’s request not to testify

Witness F was meant to appear before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has refused to grant Witness F a postponement testify at the proceedings.

Witness F, who was scheduled to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, said he will not attend the gathering.

Witness F was meant to appear before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, but he brought an application to interdict his appearance after President Cyril Ramaphosa received the interim report.

Witness F is concerned that he may be criminally charged if he testifies at the commission.

The commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

Ruling

Commission Chair Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga handed down the ruling on Tuesday which dealth a blow to Witness F.

“We cannot allow Witness F to get a free ride. Which creates an offence to the commission act”

Madlanga has also ordered that Advocate Mathews Chaskalson must ask Witness F at least four questions after previously suggesting that his failure to fully respond to those queries may be a criminal offence.

Witness F’s safety concerns

The secret witness was scheduled to appear last Friday, but his attorney raised concerns about his safety.

However, his attorney, Hartley Ngoato, made a submission for a postponement, arguing that they were not ready, as there were still at least 1 000 pages of evidence they needed to peruse.

‘I will not participate’

Asked by Madlanga if he would be joining the proceedings, Witness F replied in the negative.

“I confirm that I will not participate.

Ngoato told the commission that his client will only listen in and not participate in the proceedings.

“My client is definitely not going to testify until the application is finalised.

WhatsApp

Madlanga also granted permission to present WhatsApp messages extracted from Witness F’s phone as evidence.

Witness F sought a High Court order blocking the Madlanga Commission from displaying the WhatsApp messages seized by the police from his phone.

Chaskalson argued that this is “hopeless” and stressed these messages are “highly relevant” to the inquiry’s work.

Not excused

Earlier, Madlanga, the commission cannot excuse him.

“We will not excuse the witness; he will still have to join the proceedings virtually. It is an offence for a witness to refuse to answer questions. So, to the extent that you say you will not be participating, the entire context into consideration, since even if you ask questions, you will respond to them. That is an indication that you upfront are saying, I am going to commit. and offence under the commission.”

Witness F was directed to remain at an undisclosed location. Advocate Chaskalson was authorised to pose four questions to the secret witness.

