Magistrate Kholeka Bodlani cost taxpayers R8 million before her resignation.

Parliament has called for legislative changes to prevent magistrates from escaping disciplinary accountability by resigning before their proceedings are finalised, amid mounting concerns over the millions of rand paid to suspended judicial officers who remain away from work for years.

The portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development raised concerns about prolonged disciplinary processes, the financial implications of suspensions and the inability to fill positions occupied by magistrates who remain suspended.

The committee met on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, to consider reports on suspended magistrates and salary increases for members of the judiciary.

Magistrate resignations leave disciplinary cases unresolved

The committee heard that several magistrates had resigned while facing disciplinary proceedings, including Bloemfontein regional magistrate Doctor Leavit Mkansi, Umlazi regional magistrate Kholeka Bodlani, Kimberley magistrate Natasha Naude, Gqeberha magistrate Abigail Beeton and Ezakheni magistrate Lindelwa Vakalisa.

According to the committee, resignations often occur when a finding of guilt is imminent or has already been established.

“They decide to just resign as part of evading the recommendations of their disciplinary hearing,” the committee’s chairperson Xola Nqola told MPs on Wednesday.

Nqola stressed that legislative intervention was needed to address such conduct.

“This loophole allows judicial officers to leave public service with their financial benefits intact while completely evading the finalisation of formal accountability procedures.

“This also usually comes after magistrates have been on suspension for years with full benefits. The cost to the state is enormous.”

The committee noted that Mkanazi received more than R7.36 million during his suspension from May 2020 until his resignation, including seven months after his criminal conviction and sentence.

Bodlani cost taxpayers R8 million before her resignation this year.

She received her suspension notice in July 2020.

The chief state law adviser has recommended that relevant existing laws be reviewed and considered for amendment.

Watch the meeting below:

Suspensions leave court positions in limbo

The committee also raised concerns about magistrates who remain suspended for extended periods, with some continuing to receive salaries despite being away from their posts.

Cases considered included Lenyenye district court magistrate R Govender, Pietermaritzburg senior magistrate Ashin Singh, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) regional court president Eric Nzimande, Secunda district court magistrate TK Kekana and Booysens magistrate ESS Fredericks.

Nqola warned that prolonged suspensions affected both the administration of justice and state finances, while preventing the filling of positions that remained occupied.

“The danger of them delaying is that they are paying judicial officers that are not at work and also unable to appoint or hire someone else because that position would not have been vacant.

“So, it has got a double impact both on the operations and dispensation of justice and also in the national fiscus,” the chairperson remarked.

Magistrates in South Africa currently earn salaries ranging from R1.2 million to R1.75 million per annum.

Magistrates to lose salaries

The committee recommended that the National Assembly push for Fredericks to be suspended and have her salary stopped.

MPs also agreed not to recommend her reinstatement.

Fredericks has been absent from work without permission since November 2019, but disciplinary processes against her have dragged on for years.

DA MP Damien Dominic Klopper questioned why action had taken so long despite Parliament having dealt with the matter previously.

“There’s many unanswered questions of how someone doesn’t attend court for five years,” Klopper told the committee.

EFF MP Mathibe Rebecca Mohlala also questioned the delays in dealing with disciplinary matters.

“Why so many years before taking decisions on certain issues,” Mohlala said.

She continued: “There are a lot of issues that show that we have a problem actually in terms of Magistrates Commission because it is not handling issues as they are supposed to be.”

Kekana’s salary will also be withheld following her suspension in March 2025.

Disciplinary cases remain pending

Meanwhile, MPs rejected a proposal to withhold the salary of suspended KwaDukuza magistrate Ian Blose, who faces allegations of failing to pay trust money owed to a client during his time as a practising attorney.

Blose, who joined the judiciary as an additional magistrate in February 2020, was provisionally suspended in November 2025.

His salary was subsequently withheld, but he successfully challenged the decision in the High Court, which ruled in his favour in March 2026.

The disciplinary cases against Singh, suspended in December 2023, and Govender, suspended in February 2025, have yet to be finalised.

Govender was recommended for dismissal by the Magistrates Commission in 2024 after being found guilty of misconduct.

However, the findings were later overturned following a court review, halting the dismissal process.

She remains on provisional suspension, with the committee proposing that the National Assembly should not recommend her reinstatement to office.

Magistrates Commission pledges tougher oversight

The Magistrates Commission’s proposed reforms received support from MPs, who called for stronger measures to ensure magistrates are held accountable for misconduct.

The commission outlined plans to alert the Legal Practice Council (LPC) whenever magistrates resign before facing disciplinary action, as well as establish a database to ensure they are not subsequently appointed to acting judicial positions.

It also undertook to consult the Department of Justice on possible ways of recovering salaries paid to magistrates during suspension if they are eventually found guilty of misconduct.