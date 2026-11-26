There are several types of bonus structures, but they fall into two broad categories: discretionary bonuses and guaranteed payments.

Associates in Employment Law at commercial law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH) say research shows companies in South Africa have stopped giving year-end bonuses as the operating environment puts pressure on margins.

According to workplace data and research company ADP Research, fewer than 40% of workers in the US receive an annual bonus, and the share of employees receiving bonus pay has been declining since 2021.

“Despite this, as the cost of living continues to rise, many employees will be banking on receiving a year-end financial bonus to help stretch funds across a long and expensive holiday and back-to-school period,” said the associates.

“But, while many employers will want to acknowledge their staff after a year of dedicated service, employees shouldn’t assume they will receive a bonus.”

Are employers obliged to pay a bonus?

The associates noted that there are several types of bonus structures, which fall into two broad categories. A discretionary bonus and guaranteed payment.

A discretionary bonus is not guaranteed and often takes the form of participation in a bonus scheme.

Assuming the employee participates in the scheme (i.e. meeting certain criteria, such as being permanently employed) and may be considered for the benefit under the scheme, it is commonplace for schemes to make the amount, the timing and ultimately the decision to award a bonus, strictly subject to the discretion of the employer.

“Usually, it is also conditional upon company, team and/or individual performance or commercial viability. However, the employee has the right to fair labour practices, including the right to not be unfairly treated in relation to the provision of benefits.

“This means employers must ensure bonuses are awarded fairly and according to the criteria, as any arbitrary or impulsive exercise of the discretion could spell disputes,” said the associates.

Second bonus category employers can give

The guaranteed payment, often referred to as a ‘thirteenth cheque’, is a contractually agreed term and condition of employment or otherwise stipulated in a policy. It is usually paid in November or December.

“If an employee’s contract guarantees the right to receive payment of a bonus, that amount will usually be paid according to the terms (e.g. employment at the time of payment). In these instances, the employer often has no discretion over whether to pay or how much to pay, beyond the terms of the agreement,” said the associates.

“In certain circumstances, a consistent and long-standing practice of paying a bonus on the same terms each year can result in a reasonable expectation regarding the payment of a bonus. Whether such an obligation exists depends on the facts, particularly the consistency, clarity, and intention behind the practice.”

The associates noted that even where a bonus is described as discretionary, the employer’s discretion must still be exercised lawfully and fairly.

In short, a 13th cheque is a guaranteed contractual payment, while a bonus is typically variable and contingent on performance or business results.

How are bonus payments treated under South African law?

The associates noted that bonuses are primarily regulated through employment contracts, company policies or handbooks, and collective agreements, within the broader framework of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Labour Relations Act.

Additionally, bonus decisions must also comply with the Employment Equity Act.

“Withholding or reducing a bonus for a prohibited ground, such as race, gender, or pregnancy, would amount to unlawful discrimination,” they said.

“From a tax perspective, bonuses (including 13th cheques) are considered part of an employee’s remuneration and are subject to PAYE [pay-as-you-earn] in the month they are paid. Payroll typically applies annualised tax tables to these payments, which are not treated as separate or tax-free income.”

Can employees lodge a dispute if they don’t receive a bonus?

The associates said employees may have a valid claim or may lodge a dispute, depending on the basis of their claim.

“Where a 13th cheque or specified bonus is contractually guaranteed, or where the employer has acted unlawfully or unfairly in relation to the payment of a bonus or 13th cheque, failure to pay it may constitute a breach of contract or an unfair labour practice.

“Bonuses and 13th cheques are a welcome financial boost, but it’s crucial that employers and employees are on the same page when it comes to expectations around these financial injections.

“Employers should ensure the nature- discretionary or guaranteed- is clearly communicated to staff, and where bonuses are variable, that employees understand what is required of them to qualify.”