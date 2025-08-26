Major roadworks to affect N1N4 route between Pretoria and Limpopo: What you need to know

Road maintenance to affect route to Botswana border.

Bakwena N1N4 has announced its upcoming road maintenance and rehabilitation projects on the N1N4 route.

Two new major rehabilitation projects have been awarded for sections of the N1N4 route. This is set to reinforce its commitment to enhancing safety and improving driving conditions.

The first one is the N1 between Proefplaas Interchange to Pumulani Main Line Plaza. This is a 15-month contract that kicked off at the beginning of August 2025 with its mobilisation plan.

Multimillion rand projects

Construction is set to start on 1 October 2025 with a completion date of November 2026. The contract has been awarded to Roadmac Surfacing with the project value sitting at R276 million.

This is a project that involves extensive removal and reconstruction of pavement layers, crack sealing and overlaying of the whole carriageway. Work will be conducted both during the day and at night.

Lane closures will be managed to ensure all lanes remain open during peak traffic hours (southbound mornings from 5.30am to 9:30am and northbound afternoons from 3pm to 6.30pm). Outside these peak times, one lane per direction will be closed.

The second rehabilitation project planned is a 21-month rehabilitation project set to start in September. It is set to have a three-month site establishment, with construction taking place from January 2026 to approximately June 2027. Roadmac Surfacing will also be carrying out this project.

This project is valued at R324 million. It will include full-depth reconstruction of the pavement layers, crack sealing and overlaying. Due to the nature of the works, traffic capacity will be reduced with lane closures of approximately 5km in each direction managed by stop/go systems. Drivers should anticipate delays and plan accordingly.

Message to road users

Bakwena COO, Solly Kganyago, thanked the communities and drivers and urged them to cooperate during the roadworks, saying, “We thank our communities and motorists for their patience and cooperation as we undertake these vital improvements to ensure safer and more efficient travel.”