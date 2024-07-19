‘Makaziwe at the forefront of trying to sell our house’ – Mandela grandchildren feud with aunt over Houghton house

There are claims that Madiba left the house to his three grandsons.

A family dispute in the Mandela family has erupted over the ownership of the Mandela mansion in Houghton.

The dispute involves some of the Mandela grandchildren and Mandela’s eldest daughter Makaziwe Mandela who has been accused of trying to sell the property.

The tensions among family members have led to renovations to the house being halted while the matter is being resolved.

Mandela house ownership dispute

In an interview with The Citizen, Madiba’s grandson Ndaba said renovations to the Mandela house would resume once the family dispute has been resolved.

“Makaziwe my aunt who was trying to sell the ID earlier this year is again at the forefront of trying to sell our house which is stupid cause it belongs to the three boys and the larger family,” Ndaba said.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation had confirmed to The Citizen that power and water had been restored to the Mandela house after it was left abandoned, however, renovations have temporarily stopped to give the family time to settle the dispute.

ALSO READ: Mandela family declines government’s offer to renovate late statesman’s Joburg mansion

“Houghton house will be open once this fight is over,” Ndaba said.

The Citizen had reached out to several members of the Mandela family who refused to comment on the matter of the house.

Some of them said it was a matter for the elders to talk about. There were also attempts to get a comment from Makaziwe.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) appealed to the Mandela Family to resolve the ownership dispute over the house.

“When it comes to restoring or renovating a heritage property, it is essential to make sure that the legal ownership of the property is confirmed and that the rightful owners have determined a clear use for the site,” the foundation’s David Fleminger said.

ALSO READ: Gauteng government to fund renovation of Mandela’s house after family abandons it

Madiba’s personal items

Earlier this year, media reports suggested that the Mandela family was divided over the sale of Madiba’s personal items which were to be sold on auction in New York.

However, the sale was interdicted by the South African Government and the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA).

The items included Madiba’s ID book, earpieces, signature shirts and the key to his Robben Island prison cell.

Earlier this year, the Collen Mashawana Foundation and the Mandela family announced that the Mandela mansion would be accessible to the public by July 18.

Some of the features of the house would include a museum, a bookshop and a coffee spot.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation had also said matters relating to the house were family matters.

This article will be updated when comments from Makaziwe and other interested members of the family are received.