WATCH: Diepe Waters cast and crew spoil children on Mandela Day

The team visited the area where the popular kykNET show is filmed.

In a heartwarming tribute to Nelson Mandela on Thursday, the cast and crew of Diepe Waters celebrated Mandela Day with children from the Coronationville community.

Partnering with the City of Johannesburg, the team spoiled 50 young ones from the area where the iconic swimming scenes in the show are filmed.

Children from a local preschool were treated to a morning filled with fun activities, including face painting, a jumping castle, hot dogs, and gift packs.

Roberta Durrant, the creator and producer of Diepe Waters, emphasized the significance of celebrating Mandela Day with kids, referencing Mandela’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1993.

“Upon receiving the Nobel Prize in 1993, Mandela mentioned in his speech that ‘children are our greatest treasure.’ It is thus fitting for us as the cast and crew of Diepe Waters to reach out to the children of the community around the Coronation Pool, which is a central location for the filming of Diepe Waters,” she said.

ALSO READ: Amore Vittone krap dinge in ‘Diepe Waters’ deurmekaar

Dancing, cooking and more

Actors Werner Coetser (Jacques), Reandi Grey (Anja), and Johnny Potsanyane (Tshepo) joined in the festivities, dancing to children’s songs and playing games.

Meanwhile, Werner, Justin Strydom (Gys), and Dané de Waal (Charity) took charge in the kitchen, preparing hot dogs for the kids.

“Spreading hot dog buns with Werner Coetser was a treat, but filling the tummies of these little ones was the real reward!” Dané shared.

Werner Coetser added, “Seeing the children so full of life and energy gives us hope for the future. Just a little bit of love can make a huge difference.”

Reandi Grey also expressed her joy, saying: “It was wonderful to speak the universal language of joy and laughter with these kids. Their happiness is contagious, and it was a privilege to contribute to their day.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert lights up Mandela Day with school visits