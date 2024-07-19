TV

Home » Entertainment » TV

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

19 Jul 2024

11:07 am

WATCH: Diepe Waters cast and crew spoil children on Mandela Day

The team visited the area where the popular kykNET show is filmed.

Diepe Waters

Diepe Waters actors at Coronationville for Mandela Day. Picture: Supplied

In a heartwarming tribute to Nelson Mandela on Thursday, the cast and crew of Diepe Waters celebrated Mandela Day with children from the Coronationville community.

Partnering with the City of Johannesburg, the team spoiled 50 young ones from the area where the iconic swimming scenes in the show are filmed.

Children from a local preschool were treated to a morning filled with fun activities, including face painting, a jumping castle, hot dogs, and gift packs.

Roberta Durrant, the creator and producer of Diepe Waters, emphasized the significance of celebrating Mandela Day with kids, referencing Mandela’s Nobel Prize acceptance speech in 1993.

“Upon receiving the Nobel Prize in 1993, Mandela mentioned in his speech that ‘children are our greatest treasure.’ It is thus fitting for us as the cast and crew of Diepe Waters to reach out to the children of the community around the Coronation Pool, which is a central location for the filming of Diepe Waters,” she said.

ALSO READ: Amore Vittone krap dinge in ‘Diepe Waters’ deurmekaar

Dancing, cooking and more

Actors Werner Coetser (Jacques), Reandi Grey (Anja), and Johnny Potsanyane (Tshepo) joined in the festivities, dancing to children’s songs and playing games.

Meanwhile, Werner, Justin Strydom (Gys), and Dané de Waal (Charity) took charge in the kitchen, preparing hot dogs for the kids.

“Spreading hot dog buns with Werner Coetser was a treat, but filling the tummies of these little ones was the real reward!” Dané shared.

Werner Coetser added, “Seeing the children so full of life and energy gives us hope for the future. Just a little bit of love can make a huge difference.”

Reandi Grey also expressed her joy, saying: “It was wonderful to speak the universal language of joy and laughter with these kids. Their happiness is contagious, and it was a privilege to contribute to their day.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Diepe Waters (@diepewaters)

NOW READ: WATCH: Miss SA Natasha Joubert lights up Mandela Day with school visits

Read more on these topics

celebrities kykNET Mandela Day Nelson Mandela (Madiba) TV shows

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Transnet secures R18.5bn loan to address rail and ports network issues
News From SRD grants to sustainable income: Ramaphosa’s plan for unemployment and poverty
Crime Sars advocate shot three times in assassination attempt in KZN
South Africa READ IN FULL: Ramaphosa and government’s plan for SA
South Africa Pillar to post: Jozi councillor ‘inundated’ with complaints about party posters still on street

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES