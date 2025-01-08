WATCH: Nelson Mandela ‘grandchild’ among five arrested, hijacked car recovered

Police at the home of late former president Nelson Mandela. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Police have arrested five suspects including an alleged grandchild of late former president Nelson Mandela at his Houghton home.

Officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Tactical Response Unit received information from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a white Toyota Corolla at the premises on Wednesday.

Watch police at former president Nelson Mandela’s house in Houghton

Hijacked car

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the car was hijacked earlier along Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands.

“Acting on this information, officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former President Nelson Mandela. Upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five individuals: four males and one female.

Five suspects arrested

A subsequent search of the premises resulted in the recovery of one unlicensed firearm.

“Preliminary information suggests that the female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the four male suspects.

“All five suspects have been arrested and will be detained at Norwood Saps [South African Police Service]. They will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild,” Fihla said.

Fihla confirmed that the hijacking victim was safe and was unharmed during the ordeal.

Mandela House

Since the passing of Mandela, the former statesman’s house has fallen into disarray.

In July, renovations to the Mandela House were halted following a family dispute over the mansion.

The house was without electricity and had not been maintained, with parts of it falling apart.

Dispute

Sources close to the family told The Citizen that there is a dispute over the ownership of the house.

Some family members also reportedly wanted the house to become a residential property and not a museum as envisioned by other family members.

Neighbours around Mandela’s house had previously complained about overgrown grass.

Despite the poor state of the Mandela house, people continue to lay flowers outside the house where he spent his last years.

