‘Make abortions safe’: Fight for reproductive rights takes to SA streets

Various activists came together yesterday and took to the streets in commemoration of the annual International Safe Abortion Day by removing unsafe abortion adverts at Randburg CBD to raise awareness around unsafe abortions and replace them with safe abortion information. Under the global theme, “unstoppable movement: Movement building, solidarity, and justice for the right to safe abortion” with a sub-theme “Young People’s Leadership in Abortion Justice”, safe abortion activist and founder of Abortion Support SA Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile said despite the change in policies, stereotypes and stigmas were still a major issue. According to Ibis Reproductive Health access to quality reproductive…

Various activists came together yesterday and took to the streets in commemoration of the annual International Safe Abortion Day by removing unsafe abortion adverts at Randburg CBD to raise awareness around unsafe abortions and replace them with safe abortion information.

Under the global theme, “unstoppable movement: Movement building, solidarity, and justice for the right to safe abortion” with a sub-theme “Young People’s Leadership in Abortion Justice”, safe abortion activist and founder of Abortion Support SA Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile said despite the change in policies, stereotypes and stigmas were still a major issue.

According to Ibis Reproductive Health access to quality reproductive care remains a challenge in Africa, especially access to safe abortion services. Despite being home to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women (Maputo Protocol) – an instrument that aims to strengthen African women’s rights in general and sexual and reproductive rights in particular.

“Including through improved access to safe abortion services – Africa has the highest burden of abortion-related mortality globally due to limited access to safe abortions,” said Phalaetsile.

Ibis Reproductive Health in partnership with Accountability International, AMAZE Africa and an all-youth steering committee of the Mmoho campaign, South Africa calling for justice for the right to safe abortion, and raising awareness on the importance of access to safe and legal abortion services.

Phalaetsile said women from marginalised communities who needed safer environments to get safe abortions were the most stigmatised, “which makes it very uncomfortable, because they are not afforded the doctor patient privacy”.

Ibis said abortion remained criminalised in most parts of the African region with less than five out of the 54 countries having relatively liberal abortion laws.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the right to health, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng said nonetheless, even in nations where abortion was permitted with certain conditions outlined by the law, there was a high probability that a considerable portion of individuals requiring this service will encounter obstacles.

“Which sometimes leading them to either continue unwanted pregnancies or resort to risky methods,” she said.

Speaking during the Justice for the right to safe abortion: Abortion Affects Every Body webinar hosted by Ipas Africa Southern Region Mogokeng said South Africa served as a prime illustration of such a nation; despite its forward-thinking abortion laws, numerous women still confront hindrances when attempting to access safe abortion services, mainly because of societal stigma, discrimination, and healthcare providers’ unwillingness to offer care.

“In numerous African countries, the inclusion of abortion within primary healthcare, under the umbrella of sexual and reproductive health services, remains limited or non-existent,” she added.

“And thus it is vital to advocate for quality healthcare in the country just not for the illnesses that can be disclosed but for anything a patient needs.”

Mpho Masanabo, 20, said it was amazing to see women and men coming together to fight policies, and give recommendations on the improvement of service delivery on the needs of women, girls, and other people seeking care.

“Illegal abortions do not only risk our lives but our future as well, because they are not done properly most of the time, and so being an advocate this kind of change just means the world to me,” she said.