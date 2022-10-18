Makro employees gear up for ‘indefinite’ strike over wage disputes

Citizen Reporter

Thousands of Makro employees are on the cusp of going on strike, owed to a four-month dispute between the mass warehouse chain and the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu).

According to a statement released by the union, more than 5 000 workers will go on strike should demands regarding wages and working conditions not be met.

So far, Saccawu and Makro have had four unsuccesful conciliation sessions with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), the union said.

SACCAWU demands

The union is demanding the following issues be resolved:

Wage increases across the board of R900, or 12% – whichever is greater.

A minimum wage of R8 000.

An improvement of commission for sales persons from 10% on margin to 20%.

An increase in category 3 working hours from 160 to 195 per month.

A 13th cheque, to be made separate from December salaries.

A uniform allowance of R100.

A moratorium on retrenchments for the duration of the agreement.

So far, Saccawu said Marko had only offered a 4.5% increase, which translates to R300.

‘Meagre’ salaries

“Saccawu has finished reporting back and getting a new mandate from its members nationwide. There is a decision by its members to embark on a strike.

“The current offer by Makro will not be able to sustain workers and their families to meet even the basic of their household needs,” said Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete.”

Tshwete said the attitude of Makro, in light of rising inflation and increasing transport and energy costs, remained “intransigent”. She said the bulk of employees earn “meagre” salaries.

“Saccawu is finalising preparations for an indefinite strike.”

Transnet strike

Meanwhile, the economic impact of the Transnet strike has resulted in the mining sector losing in averge of R815 million in foregone revenue each day.

The strike is now on day 13, after employees belonging to the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United Transprot and Allied Trade Union (Untu) demanded a wage increase of between 12% and 13%.

On Monday, Transnet confirmed it had reached an agreement with Untu, whose members constitute 53.9% of bargaining unit employees at the state-owned enterprise.

The three-year wage agreement was for the period of 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2025.

Satawu said Untu’s wage settlement “not only disadvantages but correspondingly undermines the interests of the working class”.

It is not yet clear if Satawu plans to continue its strike action at Transnet.

Compiled by Nica Richards.