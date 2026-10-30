Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court back on track despite construction mafia delays

Fourteen years after the initial contract was awarded, Mamelodi Magistrate's Court is set to be completed in October 2028.

Fourteen years after the initial contract was awarded to build the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on Tsamaya Road, it is set to finally be completed in October 2028.

Yesterday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson and Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo conducted an oversight visit to the court to assess the current status of construction and engage stakeholders on the plan of action.

Mamelodi court set for 2028 finish despite construction mafia delays

The structure that stood vulnerable and dusty for many years has started showing signs of improvement, with the rubble being removed and the site cleaned up.

In 2023, then public works minister Sihle Zikalala conducted a site inspection and said the project started in 2014 and was estimated to cost R95 million to complete.

Macpherson said despite extreme extortion, threats, violence and intimidation, the building still stands.

“We were not prepared to be passive bystanders while criminal elements, extortionists and syndicates sought to delay government projects and hold us hostage,” said Macpherson.

“In December 2024, we had the Durban declaration that mapped out how we would tackle extortion-related activities across the country.

“Since we launched, we have seen nearly 1 000 tip-offs, nearly 300 people arrested for extortion-related activities and nearly 200 convicted of extortion.

“That never used to happen before. In KwaZulu-Natal we used to have 60 stoppages a month on construction sites; we now have less than 10.”

No stoppage this year on public infrastructure projects

Macpherson added there hadn’t been a single stoppage this year on any public infrastructure project.

“So, we are winning the war, but haven’t won yet,” he said.

“The expenditure to date is R163 933 686.

“It’s estimated community disruptions and extortion have cost us over R5 million.

“The estimated final cost to complete the project will be R241 million and the contractual completion is 8 October 2028.” Mlambo said the court could be completed before the two-year deadline.

“The state of the building doesn’t require two more years. I will be back here in six months.

“I have seen the state of the building and I want to see serious progress when I return.

Court could be completed before two-year deadline

“It was a law enforcement issue we faced – the issue of the construction mafia infiltrating our projects and interfering with projects like this shows we need to tighten up to ensure what we’ve seen happening does not happen again,” he said.

“I emphasise, when these projects restart, those gaps [caused by] the construction mafia must be addressed,” he added.

Mlambo said they will ensure the disruptions of the past won’t emerge once again.

“That’s why I am returning in six months to make sure,” said Mlambo.

He also applauded his judicial colleagues who continue to work on other sites under seriously inconvenient circumstances and have not given up.

“The interference here has given rise to backlogs, but leadership of the magistracy have made sure that they allocate matters in such a way that backlogs don’t grow.

“That’s why we look forward to the court opening so we can tackle those backlogs,” he said.